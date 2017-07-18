Arts Council Classes

Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Audience: Children,Teens

Cost: Free

Event Type: Educational

Grades 4 &amp; UP&nbsp;

Celebrate the Arts &nbsp;- with Drawing and Cartooning

To register call 330-483-4966 or visit MedinaCountyArtsCouncil.org&nbsp;

Info
