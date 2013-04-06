Back Yards Gone Wild: Composting 101

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm - 1828 Smith Rd. Akron, OH

http://www.summitmetroparks.org - Join a naturalist to learn about starting and maintaining a compost pile or barrel. Learn the basics, like what type of stuff goes in and which compost setup is right for you.

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm - 1828 Smith Rd. Akron, OH

