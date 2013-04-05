Big Bird Night: Woodcocks & Owls

http://www.summitmetroparks.org - Join Naturalist Mike Greene to discover the amazing woodcock and attempt to witness the male bird’s spectacular courtship flight over nearby fields, and then hike to search for owls. Bring binocula...
http://www.summitmetroparks.org - Join Naturalist Mike Greene to discover the amazing woodcock and attempt to witness the male bird’s spectacular courtship flight over nearby fields, and then hike to search for owls. Bring binocula...
Akron Life in ClevelandCuyahoga Valley Photographic Society
-
Art & ExhibitionsDisappearing Four-patch Quilting Class
-
Concerts & Live MusicHouse Concert: Ed Caner
-
Baker Media Group