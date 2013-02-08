Black Coffee, by Agatha Christie

Google Calendar - Black Coffee, by Agatha Christie - 2013-02-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Black Coffee, by Agatha Christie - 2013-02-08 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Black Coffee, by Agatha Christie - 2013-02-08 20:00:00 iCalendar - Black Coffee, by Agatha Christie - 2013-02-08 20:00:00

Coach House Theatre - 732 W. Exchange St. Akron, OH

http://www.coachhousetheatre.org/ - Coach House audiences love nothing better than a good Agatha Christie! In this gem from 1930, Christie's famed detective, Hercule Poirot, is called in to solve the murder of a scientist, and the t...

Info
Coach House Theatre - 732 W. Exchange St. Akron, OH

Google Calendar - Black Coffee, by Agatha Christie - 2013-02-08 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Black Coffee, by Agatha Christie - 2013-02-08 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Black Coffee, by Agatha Christie - 2013-02-08 20:00:00 iCalendar - Black Coffee, by Agatha Christie - 2013-02-08 20:00:00

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

store teaser right rail
BOGO
Restaurant Search

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours