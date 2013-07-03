Bruce in the USA, The World's #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band with The Twistoffs

Akron Civic Theatre - 182 S. Main St. Akron, OH

http://www.akroncivic.com - Bruce In The USA is much more than just another tribute...This high-energy musical experience is a note-perfect and visually accurate recreation of a Bruce Springsteen & The E St. Band show.

Akron Civic Theatre - 182 S. Main St. Akron, OH

