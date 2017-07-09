Church Picnic / Baptism

Audience: Adults,Children,Seniors,Teens

Cost: Free

Event Type: Talks & Lectures

Heartland Community Church

The service will start at 10:30, but make sure to arrive early with your picnic blankets or chairs! You may either bring a picnic lunch or choose to purchase lunch for your family at one of several food trucks or local eateries supporting the event! Fun for the whole family will include corn hole, volleyball, 9-square-in-the-air, airbrush artists, balloon animals, carnival games, and a magic show! Have questions or want to volunteer to help that day? Contact Jenn Carter at jenncarter@heartlandcommunity.org