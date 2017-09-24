Dog Fest Walk'N Roll

to Google Calendar - Dog Fest Walk'N Roll - 2017-09-24 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dog Fest Walk'N Roll - 2017-09-24 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dog Fest Walk'N Roll - 2017-09-24 13:00:00 iCalendar - Dog Fest Walk'N Roll - 2017-09-24 13:00:00

Medina Public Square

Audience: Adults,Children,Seniors,Teens

Cost: Registration Required

Event Type: Educational,Fundraiser,Health & Wellness

Hosted by: NEO Canine Companions

Celebrate the community of people and dogs that make it possible for Canine Companions to show that the most advanced technology capable of transforming the lives of people with disabilities has a cold nose and a warm heart.

Spend your afternoon with local graduates, volunteer puppy raisers and supporters from the Cleveland area and help us raise funds for Canine Companions in Ohio and around the country.

Info
Medina Public Square

to Google Calendar - Dog Fest Walk'N Roll - 2017-09-24 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dog Fest Walk'N Roll - 2017-09-24 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dog Fest Walk'N Roll - 2017-09-24 13:00:00 iCalendar - Dog Fest Walk'N Roll - 2017-09-24 13:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

March 29, 2017

Thursday

March 30, 2017

Friday

March 31, 2017

Saturday

April 1, 2017

Sunday

April 2, 2017

Monday

April 3, 2017

Tuesday

April 4, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

Restaurant Search