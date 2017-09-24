Dog Fest Walk'N Roll

Audience: Adults,Children,Seniors,Teens

Cost: Registration Required

Event Type: Educational,Fundraiser,Health & Wellness

Hosted by: NEO Canine Companions

Celebrate the community of people and dogs that make it possible for Canine Companions to show that the most advanced technology capable of transforming the lives of people with disabilities has a cold nose and a warm heart.

Spend your afternoon with local graduates, volunteer puppy raisers and supporters from the Cleveland area and help us raise funds for Canine Companions in Ohio and around the country.