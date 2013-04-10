http://www.ejthomashall.com/ - Dreamgirls comes to The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Hall in Akron!
Full of onstage joy and backstage drama, DREAMGIRLS tells the story of an up-and-coming, 1960s singing girl group, and the tr...
http://www.ejthomashall.com/ - Dreamgirls comes to The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Hall in Akron!
Full of onstage joy and backstage drama, DREAMGIRLS tells the story of an up-and-coming, 1960s singing girl group, and the tr...
Akron Life in ClevelandCuyahoga Valley Photographic Society
-
Art & ExhibitionsDisappearing Four-patch Quilting Class
-
Concerts & Live MusicHouse Concert: Ed Caner
-
Baker Media Group