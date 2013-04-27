Earth Hero: Rachel Carson

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm - 1828 Smith Rd. Akron, OH

http://www.summitmetroparks.org - Continue your Earth Day celebration by hiking 1.1 miles on the Cherry Lane and Fernwood trails to learn about the life of Rachel Carson and how she positively impacted the natural world.

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm - 1828 Smith Rd. Akron, OH

