Earth Hero: Rachel Carson

http://www.summitmetroparks.org - Continue your Earth Day celebration by hiking 1.1 miles on the Cherry Lane and Fernwood trails to learn about the life of Rachel Carson and how she positively impacted the natural world.
http://www.summitmetroparks.org - Continue your Earth Day celebration by hiking 1.1 miles on the Cherry Lane and Fernwood trails to learn about the life of Rachel Carson and how she positively impacted the natural world.
Akron Life in ClevelandCuyahoga Valley Photographic Society
-
Art & ExhibitionsDisappearing Four-patch Quilting Class
-
Concerts & Live MusicHouse Concert: Ed Caner
-
Baker Media Group