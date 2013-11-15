Euge Groove

Google Calendar - Euge Groove - 2013-11-15 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Euge Groove - 2013-11-15 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Euge Groove - 2013-11-15 20:00:00 iCalendar - Euge Groove - 2013-11-15 20:00:00

The Tangier - 532 W. Market St. Akron, OH

http://www.thetangier.com/ - All Ages Show -

Steven Eugene Grove, better known as Euge Groove, is an American smooth jazz saxophonist with a strong Top-40 background. Born in Hagerstown, Maryland, he graduated from the Univers...

Info
The Tangier - 532 W. Market St. Akron, OH

Google Calendar - Euge Groove - 2013-11-15 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Euge Groove - 2013-11-15 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Euge Groove - 2013-11-15 20:00:00 iCalendar - Euge Groove - 2013-11-15 20:00:00

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

store teaser right rail
BOGO
Restaurant Search

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours