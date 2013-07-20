Hotel California, The Tribute to the Eagles with Cats on Holiday

http://www.akroncivic.com - Hotel California - The original tribute to The EAGLES draws crowds of all ages with different musical styles: New Country, Classic Rock and dance, featuring hits such as Life In The Fast Lane, Take...
http://www.akroncivic.com - Hotel California - The original tribute to The EAGLES draws crowds of all ages with different musical styles: New Country, Classic Rock and dance, featuring hits such as Life In The Fast Lane, Take...
Akron Life in ClevelandCuyahoga Valley Photographic Society
-
Art & ExhibitionsDisappearing Four-patch Quilting Class
-
Concerts & Live MusicHouse Concert: Ed Caner
-
Baker Media Group