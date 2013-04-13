Kent/Blossom Music Festival Benefit Concert to Feature Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio, Miami String Quartet, April 13

http://www.kent.edu/ - The Hugh A. Glauser School of Music will host a performance by the Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio and the Miami String Quartet Saturday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m. in Ludwig Recital Hall. The benefit...
http://www.kent.edu/ - The Hugh A. Glauser School of Music will host a performance by the Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio and the Miami String Quartet Saturday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m. in Ludwig Recital Hall. The benefit...
Akron Life in ClevelandCuyahoga Valley Photographic Society
-
Art & ExhibitionsDisappearing Four-patch Quilting Class
-
Concerts & Live MusicHouse Concert: Ed Caner
-
Baker Media Group