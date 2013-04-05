Kent State School of Theatre and Dance Pre-Professional Dance Ensemble Presents its Annual Concert, New View, April 5-7

Google Calendar - Kent State School of Theatre and Dance Pre-Professional Dance Ensemble Presents its Annual Concert, New View, April 5-7 - 2013-04-05 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kent State School of Theatre and Dance Pre-Professional Dance Ensemble Presents its Annual Concert, New View, April 5-7 - 2013-04-05 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kent State School of Theatre and Dance Pre-Professional Dance Ensemble Presents its Annual Concert, New View, April 5-7 - 2013-04-05 20:00:00 iCalendar - Kent State School of Theatre and Dance Pre-Professional Dance Ensemble Presents its Annual Concert, New View, April 5-7 - 2013-04-05 20:00:00

Kent State University - Kent Road Stow, OH

http://www.kent.edu/ - Kent State University’s School of Theatre and Dance presents the Kent Dance Ensemble’s annual main stage concert, NewView, April 5-7. The concert will be performed in E. Turner Stump Theatre locate...

Info
Kent State University - Kent Road Stow, OH

Google Calendar - Kent State School of Theatre and Dance Pre-Professional Dance Ensemble Presents its Annual Concert, New View, April 5-7 - 2013-04-05 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kent State School of Theatre and Dance Pre-Professional Dance Ensemble Presents its Annual Concert, New View, April 5-7 - 2013-04-05 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kent State School of Theatre and Dance Pre-Professional Dance Ensemble Presents its Annual Concert, New View, April 5-7 - 2013-04-05 20:00:00 iCalendar - Kent State School of Theatre and Dance Pre-Professional Dance Ensemble Presents its Annual Concert, New View, April 5-7 - 2013-04-05 20:00:00

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

store teaser right rail
BOGO
Restaurant Search

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours