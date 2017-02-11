Le Vent du Nord (live)

to Google Calendar - Le Vent du Nord (live) - 2017-02-11 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Le Vent du Nord (live) - 2017-02-11 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Le Vent du Nord (live) - 2017-02-11 08:00:00 iCalendar - Le Vent du Nord (live) - 2017-02-11 08:00:00

Highland High School, 4150 Ridge Rd., Medina, Ohio 44256

Audience: Adults,Seniors

Cost: $20; $50

Event Type: Arts & Culture,Music & Entertainment,Performance

Link: https://on.spingo.com/l/le_vent_du_nord

Hosted by: ORMACO

ONE CONCERT ONLY!!

DON’T MISS THIS AWARD WINNING ENSEMBLE FROM QUEBEC!

Mouth music and musical families. Deep history and playful innovation. Quebec’s Le Vent du Nord knows how to turn the lost past into intense and beautiful performances that push their roots in striking global directions. The group is blazing a path that connects their Québecois roots to the wider world, in both arrangements and on stage.

Considered a driving force in progressive folk, Le Vent du Nord captures the energy and mirth of a Saturday night kitchen party, infusing old Québec with a breath of fresh, cosmopolitan air.

Since its founding in 2002, Le Vent du Nord have become compelling Francophone ambassadors, winning critical acclaim and audience adoration across Europe, Oceania and America. The quartet has performed well over 1,400 concerts, racking up several prestigious awards, including a Grand Prix du Disque Charles Cros, two Junos (Canada’s Grammys), a Canadian Folk Music Award, and “Artist of the Year” at the North American Folk Alliance Annual Gala.

The band delivers catchy songs and tunes, some taken from the Québec traditional folk repertoire while others are original compositions. The group has a rich and varied instrumentation, well-polished musical arrangements, and wonderful vocals. In addition to their traditional repertoire, the group exhibits great finesse and flexibility, appearing regularly on Canadian, American, French, and UK television and radio, and participating in a wide variety of special musical projects. They’ve collaborated and performed with Harry Manx, Väsen, The Chieftains, Breton musical pioneer Yann-Fañch Kemener, Québecois roots legend and master storyteller Michel Faubert, hip Scottish folk band Breabach, and the trans-Mediterranean ensemble Constantinople.

General Admission Tickets are available online now for $20 (plus credit card processing fee).

You may also reserve by calling (330)722-2541

General Admission tickets available at all Medina County Buehler’s stores.

VIP tickets for $50 (plus credit card processing fee) includes a special pre-concert reception and reserved seating.

Info
Highland High School, 4150 Ridge Rd., Medina, Ohio 44256

to Google Calendar - Le Vent du Nord (live) - 2017-02-11 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Le Vent du Nord (live) - 2017-02-11 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Le Vent du Nord (live) - 2017-02-11 08:00:00 iCalendar - Le Vent du Nord (live) - 2017-02-11 08:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

February 10, 2017

Saturday

February 11, 2017

Sunday

February 12, 2017

Monday

February 13, 2017

Tuesday

February 14, 2017

Wednesday

February 15, 2017

Thursday

February 16, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

Restaurant Search
store teaser right rail