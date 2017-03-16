Medina County Economic Development Corporation Annual Meeting

Audience: Adults

Cost: $75 (Member); $80 (Non-Member); $540 (Full Table)

Event Type: Educational,Fundraiser,Talks & Lectures

Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mcedc-annual-meeting-tickets-30864492528

Join us for the MCEDC Annual Meeting on March 16, 2017. Networking begins at 5:30 followed by our featured speaker, Dr. Ned Hill. Dr. Hill is a faculty member at The Ohio State University and serves as the nonresident senior fellow of The Brookings Institution where he is affiliated with the Metropolitan Policy Program. His talk is entitled, "An Employer’s Guide to Manufacturing, Workforce and Public Policy: The perfect way to ruin a good meal".

In addition, this gathering of 150-200 members, community leaders, business executives and local elected officials will hear an update on our economic development successes from the previous year and learn what our plans are for the new year. We hope you can join us!

To receive an invoice, contact Kathy Breitenbucher

at 330-722-9295 or kathyb@medinacounty.org