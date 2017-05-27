Medina Half Marathon & 5K

Medina Public Square

Audience: Adults

Cost: Registration Required

Event Type: Health & Wellness,Sporting Event

Link: http://www.runmedina.org/

Hosted by: Medina County Road Runners

The race starts and finishes at the Medina Square.&nbsp; (GPS:&nbsp; 93 Public Square, Medina, OH 44256)&nbsp; The 5K will start at 7am.&nbsp; Please note earlier start time!

Pacers will be provided at 1:30, 1:40, 1:50, 2:00, 2:10, 2:20, 2:30, 2:40, 3:00, 3:10.&nbsp; Runners must finish within 3:20. Runners taking longer must use the sidewalk and cross streets on their own.&nbsp; We will wait at the finish line with your medal!

Goal: Cater to the needs of EVERY runner! We welcome our first timers, we welcome the weekend warriors, we welcome the best in the area and beyond. Everyone has a place in our race. Join us for an eventful run through our beautiful city and surrounding townships. The Medina Half Marathon &amp; 5K will have feature quality SWAG of the larger races, but will have the small town feel that we hope makes you feel like more than a bib number.

