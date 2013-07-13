Michael Sonata, A Tribute to Old Blue Eyes with LaFlavour

http://www.akroncivic.com - Michael Sonata is one of the most sought after Frank Sinatra tribute artists in the country. His vocal styling and presence is second only to the masterful embodiment of the singing legend himself....
http://www.akroncivic.com - Michael Sonata is one of the most sought after Frank Sinatra tribute artists in the country. His vocal styling and presence is second only to the masterful embodiment of the singing legend himself....
Akron Life in ClevelandCuyahoga Valley Photographic Society
-
Art & ExhibitionsDisappearing Four-patch Quilting Class
-
Concerts & Live MusicHouse Concert: Ed Caner
-
Baker Media Group