Minion Mania and Matinee

to Google Calendar - Minion Mania and Matinee - 2017-06-30 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Minion Mania and Matinee - 2017-06-30 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Minion Mania and Matinee - 2017-06-30 10:00:00 iCalendar - Minion Mania and Matinee - 2017-06-30 10:00:00

Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Audience: Children

Cost: Free

Event Type: Educational

Design a Minion for our Minion army and make a Minion bookmark for your summer reading books. &nbsp;

10:00 - Enjoy popcorn and watch Despicable Me 2

Info
Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

to Google Calendar - Minion Mania and Matinee - 2017-06-30 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Minion Mania and Matinee - 2017-06-30 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Minion Mania and Matinee - 2017-06-30 10:00:00 iCalendar - Minion Mania and Matinee - 2017-06-30 10:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

June 6, 2017

Wednesday

June 7, 2017

Thursday

June 8, 2017

Friday

June 9, 2017

Saturday

June 10, 2017

Sunday

June 11, 2017

Monday

June 12, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

Restaurant Search