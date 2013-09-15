Opening Night

Google Calendar - Opening Night - 2013-09-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Opening Night - 2013-09-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Opening Night - 2013-09-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - Opening Night - 2013-09-15 19:30:00

E. J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall - 198 Hill St. Akron, OH

http://www.ejthomashall.com/ - The Akron Symphony Orchestra, led by Maestro Christopher Wilkins, opens the 2013-2014 season with a concert featuring Brahms' Symphony No. 1 and Levi Hammer performing Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 1...

Info
E. J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall - 198 Hill St. Akron, OH

Google Calendar - Opening Night - 2013-09-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Opening Night - 2013-09-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Opening Night - 2013-09-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - Opening Night - 2013-09-15 19:30:00

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

store teaser right rail
BOGO
Restaurant Search

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours