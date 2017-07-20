SHC presents An Evening in Paradise

The Oaks Lakeside Restaurant, 5878 Longacre Ln PO Box 32, Chippewa Lake, Ohio 44215

Audience: Adults

Cost: $50.00 per person

Event Type: Fundraiser

Join us for an Evening in Paradise at the Oaks Lakeside Restaurant on the lovely Chippewa Lake.

Live Music by the Swizzle Stick Band.

Reservations are only $50 per person and include dinner and entertainment.

The menu is as follows: Braised Pork Shoulder with roasted vegetable fig demi, shrimp &amp; artichoke stuffed fillet of sole with lemon thyme butter cream, herbed roasted Yukon gold potatoes, steamed green beans, &amp; tossed salad.

Cash bar is available.

All proceeds will benefit SHC's Camp Paradise.

