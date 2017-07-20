SHC presents An Evening in Paradise

Audience: Adults
Cost: $50.00 per person
Event Type: Fundraiser
Join us for an Evening in Paradise at the Oaks Lakeside Restaurant on the lovely Chippewa Lake.
Live Music by the Swizzle Stick Band.
Reservations are only $50 per person and include dinner and entertainment.
The menu is as follows: Braised Pork Shoulder with roasted vegetable fig demi, shrimp & artichoke stuffed fillet of sole with lemon thyme butter cream, herbed roasted Yukon gold potatoes, steamed green beans, & tossed salad.
Cash bar is available.
All proceeds will benefit SHC's Camp Paradise.