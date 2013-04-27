http://akronmusica.com - Indie Pop Rock duo, SIRSY, is playing an astounding two-hundred tour dates a year, and their new album, “Coming Into Frame”, brings the power and energy of singer/drummer Melanie ‘Mel’ Krahmer and ...
http://akronmusica.com - Indie Pop Rock duo, SIRSY, is playing an astounding two-hundred tour dates a year, and their new album, “Coming Into Frame”, brings the power and energy of singer/drummer Melanie ‘Mel’ Krahmer and ...
Akron Life in ClevelandCuyahoga Valley Photographic Society
-
Art & ExhibitionsDisappearing Four-patch Quilting Class
-
Concerts & Live MusicHouse Concert: Ed Caner
-
Baker Media Group