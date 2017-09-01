Senior Walk for the Health of It

Audience: Adults,Seniors

Cost: Free

Event Type: Health & Wellness

Link: http://medinacountyseniorwalk.com/

Hosted by: Medina County Clerks Office

The Medina County Clerk of Courts Senior Walk is a free Annual event to promote the health and vitality of seniors. As a charitable entity, any proceeds gained from the walk are donated to senior focused organizations in Medina County.

Schedule Of Events

10:00a.m. Registration, Vendor Showcase, Health Fair, Light Refreshments and Coffee



12:00p.m. Senior Walk Announcements and Kick-Off around Medina Square, Courts, and Parking Garage (Anticipation of 300+ Attendance)

1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m. Vendor Showcase, Health Fair, Snack and Beverages