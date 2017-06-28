Shake Rattle and Read

to Google Calendar - Shake Rattle and Read - 2017-06-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shake Rattle and Read - 2017-06-28 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shake Rattle and Read - 2017-06-28 10:00:00 iCalendar - Shake Rattle and Read - 2017-06-28 10:00:00

Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Audience: Children

Cost: Free

Event Type: Educational

Ages 6-18 mos with an adult&nbsp;

Music Movement and playtime fun. &nbsp;

Registration is required.&nbsp;

Info
Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

to Google Calendar - Shake Rattle and Read - 2017-06-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shake Rattle and Read - 2017-06-28 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shake Rattle and Read - 2017-06-28 10:00:00 iCalendar - Shake Rattle and Read - 2017-06-28 10:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

June 6, 2017

Wednesday

June 7, 2017

Thursday

June 8, 2017

Friday

June 9, 2017

Saturday

June 10, 2017

Sunday

June 11, 2017

Monday

June 12, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

Restaurant Search