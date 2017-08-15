Solar Eclipse Excitement

Audience: Children
Cost: Free
Event Type: Educational
Registration is required.
Grades 1-3
Learn about the upcoming solar eclipse and make the camera obscura out of the a cereal box to safely watch it.
