http://www.ejthomashall.com/ - STOMP Comes To The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Hall!
“After creating new routines for STOMP OUT LOUD in Vegas, [co-creator] Luke Cresswell and I decided it was time to rework elements of our m...
http://www.ejthomashall.com/ - STOMP Comes To The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Hall!
“After creating new routines for STOMP OUT LOUD in Vegas, [co-creator] Luke Cresswell and I decided it was time to rework elements of our m...
Akron Life in ClevelandCuyahoga Valley Photographic Society
-
Art & ExhibitionsDisappearing Four-patch Quilting Class
-
Concerts & Live MusicHouse Concert: Ed Caner
-
Baker Media Group