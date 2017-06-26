Tastes From Around the World

to Google Calendar - Tastes From Around the World - 2017-06-26 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tastes From Around the World - 2017-06-26 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tastes From Around the World - 2017-06-26 14:00:00 iCalendar - Tastes From Around the World - 2017-06-26 14:00:00

Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Audience: Children,Teens

Event Type: Educational

Registration Required -&nbsp;

We'll explore a new country each week by creating simplified versions of culinary classics. &nbsp;

&nbsp;

Info
Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

to Google Calendar - Tastes From Around the World - 2017-06-26 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tastes From Around the World - 2017-06-26 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tastes From Around the World - 2017-06-26 14:00:00 iCalendar - Tastes From Around the World - 2017-06-26 14:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

June 6, 2017

Wednesday

June 7, 2017

Thursday

June 8, 2017

Friday

June 9, 2017

Saturday

June 10, 2017

Sunday

June 11, 2017

Monday

June 12, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

Restaurant Search