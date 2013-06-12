The Addams Family

Google Calendar - The Addams Family - 2013-06-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Addams Family - 2013-06-12 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Addams Family - 2013-06-12 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Addams Family - 2013-06-12 19:30:00

E.J. Thomas Hall - 198 Hill St. Akron, OH

http://www.ejthomashall.com/ - Join The Addams Family When They Come To Akron!

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, which began performances in March 2010 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre and ran through December 2011, immediately became one of Broa...

Info
E.J. Thomas Hall - 198 Hill St. Akron, OH

Theater & Dance

Google Calendar - The Addams Family - 2013-06-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Addams Family - 2013-06-12 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Addams Family - 2013-06-12 19:30:00 iCalendar - The Addams Family - 2013-06-12 19:30:00

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

store teaser right rail
BOGO
Restaurant Search

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours