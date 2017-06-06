The Bug Zoo

Medina Library , 210 South Broadway Street , Medina, Ohio 44256

Audience: Children

Cost: Free

Event Type: Educational

All Ages, Make creepy crawly new friends and get to touch interesting insects. &nbsp;Courtesy of the OSU Extension.&nbsp;

Info
