The Mighty Soul Tornados all vinyl night

Google Calendar - The Mighty Soul Tornados all vinyl night - 2013-07-13 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Mighty Soul Tornados all vinyl night - 2013-07-13 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Mighty Soul Tornados all vinyl night - 2013-07-13 20:30:00 iCalendar - The Mighty Soul Tornados all vinyl night - 2013-07-13 20:30:00

Uncorked Wine Bar - 22 N. High St. Akron, OH

- Uncorked Wine Bar presents the Mighty Soul Tornados vinyl night with DJs Forrest Getem Gump, Ben Crazy, and El Prezidente. Bringing you the finest in soul, jazz, Latin, funk, disco, samba, and afro...

Info
Uncorked Wine Bar - 22 N. High St. Akron, OH

Google Calendar - The Mighty Soul Tornados all vinyl night - 2013-07-13 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Mighty Soul Tornados all vinyl night - 2013-07-13 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Mighty Soul Tornados all vinyl night - 2013-07-13 20:30:00 iCalendar - The Mighty Soul Tornados all vinyl night - 2013-07-13 20:30:00

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

store teaser right rail
BOGO
Restaurant Search

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours