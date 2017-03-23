Think Spring - Chalk Paint/Chalkboard Paint Class

Audience: Adults

Cost: $15 Per Person (in advance to reserve your spot)

Event Type: Arts & Culture,Educational,Workshops & Classes

Looking for a creative way to update all those ceramic pots in your garden? Or any other kind of container (wood or metal or plastic) that has seen better days but could be repurposed? Well, look no further - you could clean them up and bring them here to our workshop!

Join us for a workshop using chalk paint and chalkboard paint to "dress up" and re-purpose your garden pots, baskets, etc.. Bring your own that you want to re-do or we will provide some small pots you can paint.

Dinner & wine will be provided.

Class is limited 30 people so reserve your spot early by calling 330-721-0005.

Thank you,

Kelly, Tony, Steve, and Tim

Store Phone: 330-721-0005 Store Fax: 330-721-0009

Tony Bonacci: 330-416-9014 Kelly Patton: 216-533-5105