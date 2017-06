Audience: Children,Teens

Event Type: Arts & Culture

A three-day camp for children ages 6-13 who have experienced the death of a loved one. Camp is expressive in nature and let by experienced facilitators in art, music, play and nature activities.

To request more information or pick up a registration packet, please call The Robertson Bereavement Center at 216-486-6838

Please register by June 12

hospicewr.org/camps