Torchbearers' AkRun & Crawl

Google Calendar - Torchbearers' AkRun & Crawl - 2013-08-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Torchbearers' AkRun & Crawl - 2013-08-17 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Torchbearers' AkRun & Crawl - 2013-08-17 17:00:00 iCalendar - Torchbearers' AkRun & Crawl - 2013-08-17 17:00:00

Behind AES Building - 388 S. Main St. Akron, OH

- The event includes a 5K run along the Towpath Trail followed by a pub crawl in Downtown Akron. The race will begin at 5 p.m. Race registration starts at 3:30 p.m. behind the AES Building, located a...

Info
Behind AES Building - 388 S. Main St. Akron, OH

Google Calendar - Torchbearers' AkRun & Crawl - 2013-08-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Torchbearers' AkRun & Crawl - 2013-08-17 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Torchbearers' AkRun & Crawl - 2013-08-17 17:00:00 iCalendar - Torchbearers' AkRun & Crawl - 2013-08-17 17:00:00

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

store teaser right rail
BOGO
Restaurant Search

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours