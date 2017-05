Audience: Adults

Cost: $10.00-$100.00

Event Type: Arts & Culture

Featured Event: Yes

Link: http://www.uncorkedmedinawinefest.com

<strong>Twilight Dinner- Chef Anthony Scolaro, owner of 111 Bistro in Medina will prepare a multi-course meal pairing specialty wines with his own creations, outside under the setting sun. Twilight Dinner ticket includes five tasting tickets and entry to festival on July 21. Limited Seating. Dinner from 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm</strong>