University Planetarium Presents: Cosmic Beginnings: Birth, Death and Rebirth in the Universe, April 12, 13 and 19

Google Calendar - University Planetarium Presents: Cosmic Beginnings: Birth, Death and Rebirth in the Universe, April 12, 13 and 19 - 2013-04-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - University Planetarium Presents: Cosmic Beginnings: Birth, Death and Rebirth in the Universe, April 12, 13 and 19 - 2013-04-12 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - University Planetarium Presents: Cosmic Beginnings: Birth, Death and Rebirth in the Universe, April 12, 13 and 19 - 2013-04-12 20:00:00 iCalendar - University Planetarium Presents: Cosmic Beginnings: Birth, Death and Rebirth in the Universe, April 12, 13 and 19 - 2013-04-12 20:00:00

Kent State University - Kent Road Stow, OH

http://www.kent.edu/ - The Kent State University Planetarium is holding its final 2012-2013 series Cosmic Beginnings: Birth, Death and Rebirth in the Universe April 12, 13 and 19 at 8 p.m. each night. The show is free an...

Info
Kent State University - Kent Road Stow, OH

Google Calendar - University Planetarium Presents: Cosmic Beginnings: Birth, Death and Rebirth in the Universe, April 12, 13 and 19 - 2013-04-12 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - University Planetarium Presents: Cosmic Beginnings: Birth, Death and Rebirth in the Universe, April 12, 13 and 19 - 2013-04-12 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - University Planetarium Presents: Cosmic Beginnings: Birth, Death and Rebirth in the Universe, April 12, 13 and 19 - 2013-04-12 20:00:00 iCalendar - University Planetarium Presents: Cosmic Beginnings: Birth, Death and Rebirth in the Universe, April 12, 13 and 19 - 2013-04-12 20:00:00

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

store teaser right rail
BOGO
Restaurant Search

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours