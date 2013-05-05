Vintage Base Ball

to Google Calendar - Vintage Base Ball - 2013-05-05 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vintage Base Ball - 2013-05-05 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vintage Base Ball - 2013-05-05 11:00:00 iCalendar - Vintage Base Ball - 2013-05-05 11:00:00

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens - 714 N. Portage Path Akron, OH

http://www.stanhywet.org - Be a "crank" (fan) at a game of vintage base ball. Stan Hywet's Akron Black Stockings Base Ball Club showcases the way the game was meant to be played. Using historically accurate equipment and wea...

Info
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens - 714 N. Portage Path Akron, OH

to Google Calendar - Vintage Base Ball - 2013-05-05 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vintage Base Ball - 2013-05-05 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vintage Base Ball - 2013-05-05 11:00:00 iCalendar - Vintage Base Ball - 2013-05-05 11:00:00

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

store teaser right rail
BOGO
Restaurant Search

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours