Vintage Street Rodders of America

Medina County Fair Grounds , Smith Road

Audience: Adults,Children,Seniors,Teens

Cost: Free

Event Type: Exhibit

7th Annual Ohio Nationals

All pre 1949 cars&nbsp;

