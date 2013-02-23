WITAN French Market

to Google Calendar - WITAN French Market - 2013-02-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - WITAN French Market - 2013-02-23 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - WITAN French Market - 2013-02-23 10:00:00 iCalendar - WITAN French Market - 2013-02-23 10:00:00

Todaro's Party Center - 1820 Akron Peninsula Rd. Akron, OH

http://www.todaros.com/ - Enjoy a day at WITAN’S 36th annual French Market. The French Market is a juried arts and crafts show where more than 45 artisans and craftsmen from Ohio and neighboring states will exhibit.

The a...

Info
Todaro's Party Center - 1820 Akron Peninsula Rd. Akron, OH

to Google Calendar - WITAN French Market - 2013-02-23 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - WITAN French Market - 2013-02-23 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - WITAN French Market - 2013-02-23 10:00:00 iCalendar - WITAN French Market - 2013-02-23 10:00:00

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

store teaser right rail
BOGO
Restaurant Search

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 18, 2017

Thursday

January 19, 2017

Friday

January 20, 2017

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours