Walk of Heroes (Formerly Walk A Mile In Her Shoes®)

Medina Public Square

Audience: Adults,Children,Seniors,Teens

Cost: Free

Event Type: Fundraiser

Link: http://www.firstgiving.com/22485/RCC-1st-Annual-Walk-of-Heroes-Medina-Event

Sponsored by the Rape Crisis Center of Medina &amp; Summit Counties

Throw on your Super Hero gear and celebrate our community Super Heroes with music, food, raffles, games, giveaways, prizes and an awareness walk.

Walk of Heroes

(Formerly Walk A Mile In Her Shoes®)

Please support the name change of this event to ensure continued invaluable, free and inclusive services to All Genders, All Ages, All Races and All Cultures.

Register a Team Online &amp; Begin Fundraising! <ul> <li>Medina County Fundraisers go to: http://www.firstgiving.com/22485/RCC-1st-Annual-Walk-of-Heroes-Medina-Event</li> <li>Click on Join Now &amp; Select One of the Following</li> <li>Team Captain– those who wish to start a team</li> <li>Team Participant– those who wish to join a team</li> <li>Individual– those who wish to donate &amp; not be a part of a team</li> <li>Complete Registration</li> <li>Create a Page for Donations</li> <li>Share your page with your friends, family and co-workers</li> <li>All donations are tax deductible</li> </ul> Help us as we strive to honor the community Super Heroes that help end Sexual Violence every day by coming dressed as your favorite Super Hero or Community Super Heroes (police officers, judges, teachers, advocates, nurses, etc.) come dressed as YOU! Thank you for supporting the RCC!

For More Information:

Phone: 330-374-0740

Email: Info-RCC@scmcbws.org

Website: www.rccmsc.org

Medina Public Square

