Waterfowl Watch

Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail - Wilbeth Road Trailhead - 392 W. Wilbeth Rd. Akron, OH

- Spring is a great time to view ducks, geese and other waterfowl. New and experienced birdwatchers can join us during the migration. Bring binoculars or a spotting scope.

