"A Comedy of Errors": Shakespeare’s Birthday Party with OSF & Nuevo

Greystone Hall 103 S. High Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Celebrate William Shakespeare’s Birthday weekend in style with Ohio Shakespeare Festival and Nuevo Modern Mexican Restaurant with dinner and a show. Get preferred seating at OSF, and a specially prepared, three-course meal. The party begins in Nuevo’s private lounge for cocktail hour, where the OSF cast will join you for a toast and some small talk. After dinner, walk across the street to the Greystone Hall theatre for the show, “The Comedy of Errors.” $50.

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That

(888) 718-4253

