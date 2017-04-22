"A Comedy of Errors": Shakespeare’s Birthday Party with OSF & Nuevo

Celebrate William Shakespeare’s Birthday weekend in style with Ohio Shakespeare Festival and Nuevo Modern Mexican Restaurant with dinner and a show. Get preferred seating at OSF, and a specially prepared, three-course meal. The party begins in Nuevo’s private lounge for cocktail hour, where the OSF cast will join you for a toast and some small talk. After dinner, walk across the street to the Greystone Hall theatre for the show, “The Comedy of Errors.” $50.