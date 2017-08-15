Access: Our Story

Quaker Station at Quaker Square 135 South Broadway Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

The same highly anticipated annual breakfast event with a new twist! This year, ACCESS is excited to present attendees with a new perspective on what it really takes to keep a shelter like ACCESS running and ultimately, what that means for those we serve. Don't forget to mark your calendars for this exciting event!

For information about registration or for more details please follow the link provided below.

http://www.access-shelter.org/events/annual/access-our-story-breakfast

Quaker Station at Quaker Square 135 South Broadway Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

