Adventure Day Camp

Sign up today for the “Amazing Nature Exploration” Summer Day Camp at Beech Creek Gardens! Children ages 7–12 will have endless fun exploring the outdoors and interacting with nature at this weekly camp!

A different topic every week! Activities include hikes, crafts, games, and the chance to see wildlife up close.

June 14 – Butterflies & Moths

June 21 – Let’s Rock!

June 28 – Insects & Spiders

July 5 – Mud Pies, Dirt Pudding, Soil Surprises – Can you dig it?

July 12 – Hey, Let’s Get Wet!

July 19 – Salamanders, Crayfish and wiggle worms!

July 26 – Surprise Day

Aug 2 – For the Birds!

Aug 9 – Solar Explorer

Aug 16 – Ohio Wildlife Day

Wednesdays

June 14 – August 16

9:30 am – 3:30 pm

Space is limited! Register today at www.beechcreekgardens.org or by calling (330) 829-7050.

$32 per day per child for Non-Members

$27 per day per child for Beech Creek Members

Sign up for all 10 days & save $30!

$290 (all 10 Wednesdays) per child for Non-Members

$240 (all 10 Wednesdays) per child for Beech Creek Members