Akron RubberDucks vs. Altoona Curve

to Google Calendar - Akron RubberDucks vs. Altoona Curve - 2017-04-21 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron RubberDucks vs. Altoona Curve - 2017-04-21 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron RubberDucks vs. Altoona Curve - 2017-04-21 14:00:00 iCalendar - Akron RubberDucks vs. Altoona Curve - 2017-04-21 14:00:00

Canal Park 300 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

by

Cheer on the Akron RubberDucks, our minor league baseball team affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. $8-$9. 

Info

Canal Park 300 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map

Kids & Family, Sports, This & That

Visit Event Website

(330) 253-5151

to Google Calendar - Akron RubberDucks vs. Altoona Curve - 2017-04-21 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Akron RubberDucks vs. Altoona Curve - 2017-04-21 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Akron RubberDucks vs. Altoona Curve - 2017-04-21 14:00:00 iCalendar - Akron RubberDucks vs. Altoona Curve - 2017-04-21 14:00:00

Tags

by

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

April 20, 2017

Friday

April 21, 2017

Saturday

April 22, 2017

Sunday

April 23, 2017

Monday

April 24, 2017

Tuesday

April 25, 2017

Wednesday

April 26, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

Restaurant Search