Akron RubberDucks vs. Altoona Curve

Cheer on the Akron RubberDucks, our minor league baseball team affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. $8-$9.
Info
Canal Park 300 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Canal Park 300 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Theater & DanceBetween Riverside and Crazy
-
Kids & Family Sports This & ThatAkron RubberDucks vs. Altoona Curve
-
Food & Drink This & ThatUnveiled: A Luxe Wedding Experience
-
Concerts & Live Music Film Theater & Dance This & That“Purple Rain”
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & DrinkCountryside Farmers’ Market at Howe Meadow
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & FamilyThe Cuyahoga River: A Fiery Past
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family This & ThatParty for the Planet: Conservation Hero Day
-
Home & GardenRenovation Tour
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsThreads of the Past: Art Exhibit
-
Concerts & Live MusicBLU Jazz+ presents Xavier Breaker Coalition
