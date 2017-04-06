Akron RubberDucks vs. Bowie Baysox: Season Opener

Canal Park 300 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Cheer on the Akron RubberDucks, our minor league baseball team affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, in their 2017 season opener. Canal Park, 300 S. Main St., Akron. $8-$9. 

Canal Park 300 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

