The Akron Symphony Chorus will celebrate Mother’s Day with a concert featuring a performance of Vaughan Williams’ “Five Mystical Songs,” “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing” with Julie Lehman on organ, and Holst’s “Two Psalms - Psalm 86.” St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Akron, 1361 W. Market St., Akron. 3 p.m. $7.50-$15. www.akronsymphony.org.