Join Summit Metro Parks and the Cascade Locks Park Association to observe the work being done to preserve the future of the Cuyahoga River while learning the history the river, the Towpath Trail and more. Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail, Mustill Store Trailhead, 248 Ferndale St., Akron. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. www.summitmetroparks.org.