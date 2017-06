× Expand CuriousCreatures_Logo curious creatures @ the akron zoo

The zoo would like to introduce you to some of the world’s strangest animals. Located in Komodo Kingdom, the new exhibit includes animals that are uniquely different, including naked mole-rats, leaf-cutter ants, electric eels, red-eyed tree frogs, walking batfish, chain dogfish, flashlight fish, mata mata turtles and more. Akron Zoo, 500 Edgewood Ave., Akron. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $9-$12. www.akronzoo.org.