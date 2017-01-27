Art and the Creation of the National Park Service

Terry Seidel, Director of Land Protection for The Nature Conservancy in Ohio, discusses the role that artists have played in the establishment of the National Park Service over the past 100 years. Mr. Seidel highlights the work from the Hudson River School movement founded by Thomas Cole, as well as other artists who have inspired and promoted what has been called “America’s Best Idea.”
Info
Happy Days Lodge 500 W. Streetsboro Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Talks & Readings
please enable javascript to view