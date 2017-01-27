Art and the Creation of the National Park Service

Happy Days Lodge 500 W. Streetsboro Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Terry Seidel, Director of Land Protection for The Nature Conservancy in Ohio, discusses the role that artists have played in the establishment of the National Park Service over the past 100 years. Mr. Seidel highlights the work from the Hudson River School movement founded by Thomas Cole, as well as other artists who have inspired and promoted what has been called “America’s Best Idea.”

Happy Days Lodge 500 W. Streetsboro Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

330-657-2909

