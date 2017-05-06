Ballet Theatre of Ohio presents “The Wizard of Oz”

You are invited to follow the yellow brick road to “The Wizard of Oz.” Ballet Theatre of Ohio’s Artistic Director, Christine Meneer, is also the company’s resident choreographer and costume designer. Munchkinland and Emerald City will be a glimmering fantasy of color, designed by Jack Balance, the set designer for BTO’s “Nutcracker.” Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. $26-$38. For tickets and showtimes, visit www.akroncivic.com.