Relive your favorite field-trip experience on an adult level at our 2017 Barn Party FUNraiser!!!

Last year we had so much fun we had to do it again! Do you remember the good ol’ days when the class field trip to Hale Farm was the highlight of the school year? Dipping candles, wagon rides, glassblowing and just plain old down-home fun was the itinerary! Experience Hale Farm Again for the First Time!

Our 2017 Barn Party will highlight the John A. McAlonan Carriage Manufactory built in 1851 and moved to Hale Farm in 1969.

Tickets are now available and include:

• THEMED FOOD STATIONS

• OPEN BAR

• LIVE MUSIC

• OHIO BEER & WINE TASTINGS

And of course your school day favorites:

• HISTORIC CRAFT DEMONSTRATIONS

• WAGON RIDES

• HISTORIC GAMES

• AND MUCH, MUCH MORE!!!

Roll up your jeans, pull on your best barn boots, and put on your derby hat – you are invited to experience Hale Farm & Village again for the first time!

Food, beverages and fun included, tickets are $75 and can be purchased online or by calling 330-666-3711 x 1708. Limited tickets available so don’t delay!

**All proceeds from this FUNraiser support our educational initiatives that provide enriching experiences for over 22,000 students annually.***

Thank you for supporting the mission of our 501(c)(3) non-profit living history museum.